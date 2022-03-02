Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.56% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

