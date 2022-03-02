Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $95.79 or 0.00216883 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $64.28 million and approximately $26.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,844 coins and its circulating supply is 671,096 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

