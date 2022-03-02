Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

