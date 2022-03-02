HC Wainwright Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $63.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YMAB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,189 shares of company stock worth $4,829,535. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

