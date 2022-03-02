HC Wainwright Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $20.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 463.38% from the stock’s current price.

FIXX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

