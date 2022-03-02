HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.00

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 3645902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.