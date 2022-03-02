HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.00

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 3645902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

