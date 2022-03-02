Head-To-Head Analysis: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) versus Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Hang Lung Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $75.20 billion 0.48 $1.38 billion $2.48 10.46 Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 2.13 $333.08 million N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Volatility and Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 6 0 2.45 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus target price of $241.00, suggesting a potential upside of 829.43%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 4.44% 9.63% 0.95% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Hang Lung Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office, residential, serviced apartments, and carparks. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, securities trading, financial, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

