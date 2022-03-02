Head to Head Comparison: Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) versus Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Renovacor alerts:

This table compares Renovacor and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15% Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51%

45.1% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Scholar Rock $15.40 million 38.57 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -4.96

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renovacor and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 1 1 0 2.50

Renovacor presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.76%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.23%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Renovacor beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.