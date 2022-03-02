Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 295.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 95,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

