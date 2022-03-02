Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 144,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,641. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $5,883,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

