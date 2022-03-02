HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will post sales of $528.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.50 million. HEICO posted sales of $466.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.