Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.
Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $114.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.
