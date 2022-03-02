HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.91 ($98.78).

HFG opened at €45.08 ($50.65) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

