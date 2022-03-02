HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($43.82) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG stock traded down €3.80 ($4.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.08 ($50.65). 1,924,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

