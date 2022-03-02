HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($68.54) to €49.00 ($55.06) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $$52.41 during trading on Wednesday. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

