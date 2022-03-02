Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the January 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 235,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,244. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
