Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

