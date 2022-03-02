Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.66

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $14.06. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

