Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HPE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

