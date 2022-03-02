HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) to Issue GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 176.03 ($2.36) on Wednesday. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 158.72 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.20 ($2.43). The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.68.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
