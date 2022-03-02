HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

South State stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

