HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.