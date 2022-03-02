HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

