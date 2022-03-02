HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

NYSEARCA GOEX opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

