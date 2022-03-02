HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

