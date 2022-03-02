Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,642 ($35.45).

Several analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HIK stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,002 ($26.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,998. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27). The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

