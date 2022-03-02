Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Höegh LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.40 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

