Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 27.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,377 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 159,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

