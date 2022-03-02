Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,681 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,221,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after buying an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,522. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.44.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

