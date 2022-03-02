Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,664. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

