Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 30,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 90,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

