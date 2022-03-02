Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.64. 99,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,461. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

