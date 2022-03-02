Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.46 and last traded at $89.66. 41,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,793,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

