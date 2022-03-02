Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HRL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 60,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

