Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HRL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 60,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
