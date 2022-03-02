Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE HRL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 13,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after buying an additional 229,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
