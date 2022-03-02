Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 13,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after buying an additional 229,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

