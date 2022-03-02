Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 67,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

