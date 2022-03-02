Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 67,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.