Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,570,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.