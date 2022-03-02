Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.07

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 8438035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

