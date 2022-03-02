Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
