HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.17) to GBX 484 ($6.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.58) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.35) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 545.58 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.65) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.