HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $34.19. HSBC shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 85,168 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

