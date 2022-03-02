Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

