Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.44 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

