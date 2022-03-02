Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,497,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000.
Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU – Get Rating).
