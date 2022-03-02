Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 18,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
About Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)
