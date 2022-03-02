Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

