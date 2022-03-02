i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Trading Up 1.8%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.23. 40,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 44,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

