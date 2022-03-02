I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $25.48. I-Mab shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1,062 shares traded.
IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
