I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $25.48. I-Mab shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1,062 shares traded.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.