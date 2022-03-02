Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $5,005.69

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $272.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $5,005.69 or 0.11366866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

