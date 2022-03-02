ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $82.09 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, ICHI has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $82.09 million and approximately $302,517.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $19.34 or 0.00043607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.17 or 0.06679433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.47 or 0.99801365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,795 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

